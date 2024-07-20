Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $163.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.64. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 163.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.