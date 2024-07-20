Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Barclays cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

