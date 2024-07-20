Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

