China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.92

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $7.09. China Resources Beer shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 145,565 shares traded.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.0833 dividend. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

