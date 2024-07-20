Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Cibus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cibus

Cibus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CBUS opened at $9.40 on Friday. Cibus has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $202.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cibus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Cibus by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cibus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.