Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading 4.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.70. 1,497,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,986,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNK. Roth Mkm raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $13,250,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

