Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $749.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $773.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $700.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.32.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 475.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cintas by 711.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cintas by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,213,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $84,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

