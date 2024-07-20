Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $775.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $750.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $749.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $773.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.32.

Shares of Cintas are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.