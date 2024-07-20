Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Up 1.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $65.88 and last traded at $65.67. 2,914,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,015,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 557,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,704,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,170,000 after purchasing an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

