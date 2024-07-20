Citigroup Raises Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $154.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $122.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.64.

Shares of BOOT opened at $119.63 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $134.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

