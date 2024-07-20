Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.84 on Friday. Citizens has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
