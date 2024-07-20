Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,639. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,229 shares of company stock valued at $38,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Citizens & Northern

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.