Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.17 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $3,967,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.