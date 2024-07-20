CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $24.18. CNB Financial shares last traded at $24.18, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CNB Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CNB Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

