Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $84.28

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.28 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 88.30 ($1.15). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 700,508 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Coats Group Price Performance

About Coats Group

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.60.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Further Reading

