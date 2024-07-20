Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys £4,607 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,710 ($35.14) per share, with a total value of £4,607 ($5,974.58).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($35.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.44 ($6,027.03).

On Friday, May 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.92), for a total value of £610,397.20 ($791,592.79).

On Friday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($36.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,389.72 ($5,692.80).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,756 ($35.74) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,720 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,532.11. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.48) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.26) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,825 ($36.64).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

