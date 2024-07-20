Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys £4,607 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,710 ($35.14) per share, with a total value of £4,607 ($5,974.58).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($35.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.44 ($6,027.03).
- On Friday, May 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.92), for a total value of £610,397.20 ($791,592.79).
- On Friday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($36.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,389.72 ($5,692.80).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,756 ($35.74) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,720 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,532.11. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
