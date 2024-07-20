Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

