Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Cogent Biosciences worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 493,884 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 288,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 212,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $823.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $13.36.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

