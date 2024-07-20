CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Up 20.3%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $699,855.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

