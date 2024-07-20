Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $257.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,129,388.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,129,388.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,213 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.