Comerica Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 8,147 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 5,866 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

Get Comerica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMA

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $50.41 on Friday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after acquiring an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after buying an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Comerica by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.