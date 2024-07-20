Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,246,000 after acquiring an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 230,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $126.93. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

