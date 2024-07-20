Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,062 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BVN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,539,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031,505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 982,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 881,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,840,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,860,000 after purchasing an additional 358,911 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

