Comparing Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Travelers Companies 7.32% 13.94% 2.58%

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of -8.33, indicating that its stock price is 933% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

82.4% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Travelers Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Financial and Travelers Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.00 -$5.67 million N/A N/A Travelers Companies $42.90 billion 1.09 $2.99 billion $13.46 15.12

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Financial and Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelers Companies 4 13 3 1 2.05

Travelers Companies has a consensus target price of $220.11, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Atlas Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners' insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

