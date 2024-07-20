Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc Sells 69,681 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,604,056.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares in the company, valued at $179,359,662.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.13 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 136.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 384,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

