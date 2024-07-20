Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

CRK stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 530,090 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,672,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

