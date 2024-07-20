ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

