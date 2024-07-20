Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

