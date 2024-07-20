Contrasting Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Movella and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A N/A N/A Roblox -39.19% -1,110.40% -19.35%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Movella has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Movella and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella -$559,000.00 -2.72 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Roblox $2.80 billion 8.56 -$1.15 billion ($1.86) -21.78

Movella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Movella and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 2 0 3.00 Roblox 0 8 15 1 2.71

Movella currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 8,066.67%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $42.59, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than Roblox.

Summary

Roblox beats Movella on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

