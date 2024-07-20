Contrasting VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00

VinFast Auto presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.25%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $2.98, suggesting a potential upside of 240.12%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than VinFast Auto.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $34,011.75 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -5.54 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 0.76 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares VinFast Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats VinFast Auto on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.