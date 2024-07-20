Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (OTC:CPLFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 25,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 26,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
About Copperleaf Technologies
Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.
