Cormark Weighs in on Barrick Gold Corp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

GOLD stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

