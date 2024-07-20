Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $48.30 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,168 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,327 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 136,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,579,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 99,808 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $437.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.