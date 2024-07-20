Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning



Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

