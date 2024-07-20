Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $8.84. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 442,199 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $890.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.
