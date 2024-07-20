Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after acquiring an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Coty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after buying an additional 709,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,193,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Coty Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COTY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.