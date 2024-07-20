Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,680,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,998,000 after purchasing an additional 670,381 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

