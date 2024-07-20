Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC opened at $582.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.87. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $379.77 and a 52 week high of $616.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 13.79 and a current ratio of 13.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.33.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

