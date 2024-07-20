Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Plans $1.44 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.4424 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $153.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.10.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.