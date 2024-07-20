Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Plans $1.44 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.4424 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $153.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of 193.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.