Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Declares Dividend of $1.36 (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.3613 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $81.58 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
