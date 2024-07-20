Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 2.32. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

