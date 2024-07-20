CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $7,033,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRH opened at $79.87 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

