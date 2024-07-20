Critical Analysis: Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sangoma Technologies and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eventbrite 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. Eventbrite has a consensus price target of $9.93, indicating a potential upside of 92.41%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.46 -$29.03 million ($0.93) -5.17 Eventbrite $334.47 million 1.50 -$26.48 million ($0.19) -27.16

Eventbrite has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangoma Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -12.23% -3.07% -1.89% Eventbrite -5.47% -10.00% -1.95%

Summary

Eventbrite beats Sangoma Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

