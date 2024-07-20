Critical Contrast: Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG)

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stericycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stericycle -0.74% 7.31% 3.44% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stericycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stericycle $2.66 billion 2.04 -$21.40 million ($0.22) -266.00 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 0.90 $7.42 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stericycle.

98.8% of Stericycle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stericycle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stericycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stericycle 1 3 2 0 2.17 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stericycle currently has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Stericycle’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stericycle is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Summary

Stericycle beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions. It also provides secure information destruction services, including document, hard drive, destruction services under the Shred-it brand. The company serves healthcare businesses, including hospitals, health systems, non-affiliate hospitals, national and corporate healthcare, physician offices, surgery centers, veterinary and dental clinics, nursing and long-term care facilities, clinics and urgent care, dialysis centers, pharmacy, lab, research centers, home health organizations, etc.; and airports and seaports, education institutions, funeral homes and crematories, government and military, banks and professional services, and other businesses. Stericycle, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

(Get Free Report)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.