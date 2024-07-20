Critical Review: Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 19.77% 11.44% 1.17% NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Southern Missouri Bancorp and NB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Southern Missouri Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. NB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.30%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than NB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $202.62 million 2.71 $39.24 million $4.59 10.54 NB Bancorp $150.68 million 4.93 $9.82 million N/A N/A

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NB Bancorp.

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, including home equity, automobile, second mortgage, mobile home, and deposit-secured loans. In addition, the company offers investing and insurance services, online and mobile banking services, and debit or credit cards. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

