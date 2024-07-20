Critical Survey: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FRP and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FRP and CaliberCos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $41.51 million 13.30 $5.30 million $0.31 92.13 CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.17 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -0.97

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 14.54% 1.35% 0.86% CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30%

Summary

FRP beats CaliberCos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development; and acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Multifamily segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

