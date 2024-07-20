Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0961 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $10.00 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

