CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $405.00 to $350.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $290.10 and last traded at $310.59. 19,898,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 4,210,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.55.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.67 and a 200 day moving average of $325.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.40, a PEG ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

