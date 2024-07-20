CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $43.86 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

