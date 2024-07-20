CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

